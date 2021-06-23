Around the Web Watch: Endangered elephant herd’s mammoth 500 km trek across China The group, whose extensive journey has baffled scientists, left its original habitat near Xishuangbanna, China, in March 2020. Scroll Staff An hour ago A herd of elephants in China that travelled over 500km (310 miles) north from its original habitat near Xishuangbanna in 2020 is back on the move. pic.twitter.com/NdnqxUbQc3— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) June 22, 2021 Also watchHerd of wild elephants escapes from nature reserve, travels 500 km, in southwest China Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephants Animals Read Comments