Carnatic musician Parassala B Ponnammal died at 96. Watch some of her most treasured performances Ponnammal died at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll Staff An hour ago Good old world patantharam.... Vid Parassala Ponnammal and her students render a classic by Shyama Shastrigal.Her demise marks the end of a big chapter in the Carnatic history of Kerala. Will be a while before another woman artiste like her fills the vaccum. Atma Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xeKI28q5UB— मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) June 22, 2021 Play Play Play Play