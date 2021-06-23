Around the Web Watch: Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses journalist of representing ‘bootlicker’ channel ‘Why should Suvendu Adhikari answer when you tell stories?’ Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Insulting a journalist is always the easiest defence. Suvendu Adhikari calls reporter names, irked by questions. There is no “Choti Chata” ( slipper licking) channel or reporters Mr Adhikari.A journalist will ask question,you can chose not to answer but no one has right to insult pic.twitter.com/ioYoCCQc2b— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) June 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BJP Bengal TV Read Comments