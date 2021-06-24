Around the Web Watch: Zambian journalist Kabinda Kalimina demands salary live on air The KBN News presenter informed viewers during the live news programme that he and his colleagues have not been paid their salaries. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Zambian KBN TV presenter, Kabinda Kalimina, demands salary for himself and his colleagues during what should have been the main news bulletin.Thoughts?#Boombuzzgh pic.twitter.com/3TLpC3GvX5— Boombuzz Ghana (@BoombuzzGH) June 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Journalism TV news