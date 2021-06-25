Somewhere in #Bihar , Look at Bihari style , without vaccine giving injection, but friends were recording everything on mobile & when they came back to home , saw the truth 😡 @DrJwalaG @ShibuVarkey_dr @mangalpandeybjp @ArvinderSoin #FreeVaccine pic.twitter.com/IcCwFTXlMy — The Warrior X (@optimusprime699) June 24, 2021

A man in Bihar’s Chhapra district was given an injection from an “empty” syringe at a Covid-19 vaccination centre, NDTV reported. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

As seen in the video, the nurse administering the shots opens a pack of a disposable syringe and sticks one of them into the man’s arm without filling it with the vaccine first. The video was shot by a friend of the person who was given the empty shot.

“I realised about the mistake from the nurse only after my friend alerted me after watching the video,” the man was quoted as saying. His friend had made the video “for fun, to record his reaction”.

The officials have been informed about the incident and the nurse has been removed from duty, the NDTV report added.