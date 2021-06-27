Around the Web Caught on camera: Man films rare tornado in the breaking a window in his house At least five people were killed and over 150 injured as the tornado swept through the villages of the Czech Republic. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Eyewitness video shows a tornado tearing through part of the Czech Republic and the devastation left behind https://t.co/xwQpxd2psB pic.twitter.com/lY5eL0otbZ— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2021 Neuvěřitelně autentické video z Lužic. Naší hlídce ho dnes přinesl jeden z místních obyvatel s opravdu pevnými nervy 🙉. Díky za něj, Radovane, jste statečný muž! 👍 pic.twitter.com/VJAd5gPli4— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 25, 2021 A rare tornado has torn through Czech Republic’s southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds. pic.twitter.com/KpCN6xAADF— DW News (@dwnews) June 26, 2021 Aftermath of the tornado in South Moravia, Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/kt2mAa4mJR— De Goede Volger (@VolgerGoede) June 26, 2021 Police survey the damage after a deadly tornado in the Czech Republic:At least 600 homes and businesses were destroyed by a tornado in South Moravia on Thursday. More info: https://t.co/lF8PeGhjU3 pic.twitter.com/9Y7HVbWZrb— AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate storm