Watch: This red panda was clinging to a log when rescued. It has now been released back to forest
The endangered red panda was rescued from the Shi-Yomi district’s Mechuka subdivision in Arunachal Pradesh.
Forest officials in Arunachal Pradesh released a rescued red panda back into its natural habitat on Saturday morning. A video of the animal jumping out of the cage and dashing towards the forest was widely shared on social media.
The red panda was reportedly spotted by two Mechuka residents, downstream of Yargyap-Chu River, clinging on to a log. Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu rescued the weak red panda from Shi-Yomi district’s Mechuka subdivision, and handed it to forest officials, EastMojo reported.
This is the first documented case of a red panda being spotted in the Shi-Yomi district.