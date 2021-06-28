A red panda which was rescued recently from downstream of the Yargyap-Chu river in Shi-Yomi’s Mechuka subdivision was released back into its natural habitat by forest officials and the administration on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/y5g0497QRB — The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) June 26, 2021

Forest officials in Arunachal Pradesh released a rescued red panda back into its natural habitat on Saturday morning. A video of the animal jumping out of the cage and dashing towards the forest was widely shared on social media.

The red panda was reportedly spotted by two Mechuka residents, downstream of Yargyap-Chu River, clinging on to a log. Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu rescued the weak red panda from Shi-Yomi district’s Mechuka subdivision, and handed it to forest officials, EastMojo reported.

This is the first documented case of a red panda being spotted in the Shi-Yomi district.