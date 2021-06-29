Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment a car rammed into an auto rickshaw in Hyderabad, killing a young man Umesh Kumar, an employee at a club named Prism, was on his way home from work and was killed in the accident. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Another high speed/ reckless/drunk driving in #Hyderabad. An Audi rams into an auto killing a young man, Umesh who was going home after his work at Prism. The Audi driver was drunk &has been apprehended by the police but no names revealed. Why protect the identities of criminals? pic.twitter.com/wQs8PVywEz— Revathi (@revathitweets) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Accident Hyderabad Read Comments