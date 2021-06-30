Around the Web ‘I believe in Goa, I want to change everything’: What Club Tito’s owner said on selling his business Citing harassment from officials, Ricardo D’Souza has sold the property to an unidentified buyer, he told India Today. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "It's because I love Goa so much, I'm selling it. My next venture is going to be to target corruption. And when you target corruption, you get targeted yourself": Ricardo D'Souza speaks to India Today's @sardesaiRajdeep on selling Goa's iconic club Tito's Watch #NewsToday LIVE pic.twitter.com/gLqq9IHBzX— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa Clubs Read Comments