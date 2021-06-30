Around the Web ‘I believe in Goa, I want to change everything’: What Club Tito’s owner said on selling his business Citing harassment from officials, Ricardo D’Souza has sold the property to an unidentified buyer, he told India Today. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago "It's because I love Goa so much, I'm selling it. My next venture is going to be to target corruption. And when you target corruption, you get targeted yourself": Ricardo D'Souza speaks to India Today's @sardesaiRajdeep on selling Goa's iconic club Tito's Watch #NewsToday LIVE pic.twitter.com/gLqq9IHBzX— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa Clubs Read Comments