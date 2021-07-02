Around the Web Watch: Bridge is washed away due to heavy rain in Meghalaya’s Garo hills The Indian Meteorological Department issued an extreme heavy rain alert for parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watch-A bridge being washed away due to heavy rain in Meghalaya's Garo hills. There is extreme heavy rain red alert issued by IMD for parts of Assam and Meghalaya. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/dzAMtrifxc— Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) July 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Monsoon Meghalaya Read Comments