Scenes of stampede and screaming in rush to get Covid-19 vaccine at centre in Madhya Pradesh Almost 600 showed up at a vaccination centre in Lodikheda, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, although only 280 doses were available. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago In a vaccination centre at Sausar in Chhindwara the turnout of people for #vaccination was such, that it led to a stampede like situation, Later police came in and brought the situation under control @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/a91kxMzoeW— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 1, 2021