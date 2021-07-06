Around the Web Watch: Anti-Olympics protestor sprays water at rally to symbolically put out Olympic torch in Japan The 53-year-old woman from the Ibaraki prefecture was arrested by the police, local reports said. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Here is footage of the moment when an anti-Olympics protester in Japan squirted water at the #OlympicTorchRelay to symbolically snuff out the #Tokyo2020 Olympic torch. Police swarmed her & she was detained. Ibaraka Prefecture. HT @emi_onuma1_16 pic.twitter.com/gcsdk3zED1— Jules Boykoff (@JulesBoykoff) July 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics Japan