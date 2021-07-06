Viral Video Watch: Cellist Jacob Shaw performs for a herd of cattle in Danish countryside Classical cellist Jacob Shaw began performing for cows after the pandemic stole away his usual audience. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: In the Danish countryside south of Copenhagen, cellist Jacob Shaw, comes to play to a herd of cattle.Unable to perform in public he turned to this unusual bovine audience. The experience was so enjoyable that he continued it even after the theatres reopened pic.twitter.com/sKVz9nFYCk— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music animals