Viral Video Watch: A playable flute made of chocolate? That's what pastry chef Vinesh Johny has created The Bengaluru-based chef collaborated with musician and flute player Parth Chandiramani for the project that was released on World Chocolate Day, July 7. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinesh Johny (@vineshjohny)