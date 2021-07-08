Around the Web Watch: Loud explosion heard as fire breaks out on container ship in at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This was the explosion heard across Dubai tonight. Details to follow. Praying all are safe. Via @xmufaxsam_ pic.twitter.com/pGUPYx0rUj— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) July 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dubai fire Read Comments