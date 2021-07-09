Around the Web Watch: Chaos breaks out at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ganjam, Odisha Being close to the state border, the centre reportedly attracted people from Andhra Pradesh too. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | People in long queues lose calm, break barricacdes outside a vaccination centre in Ganjam, Odisha. "We've been here since morning. It's crowded, people from Andhra Pradesh also coming here; request govt to arrange more vaccination centres," said Sudhanshu (08.07) pic.twitter.com/2uj8kGUGFy— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha Vaccination Read Comments