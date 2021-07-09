Around the Web Watch: This is New York, flooded after heavy rains caused by tropical storm Elsa There was waterlogging in subway stations as well as on the streets. Scroll Staff An hour ago Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of New York City as remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa threatened parts of the tri-state area pic.twitter.com/p6W8QQSsDR— Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021 New York subway full of water lady walking across doodoo water typical day in New York train station flood nyc pic.twitter.com/pjDZgARArK— Reaction acc (@wtfkinky) July 9, 2021 🌊Flooding Storms in NYC!🗽 || Check out the deep #flood waters on this roadway in New York City on Thursday! #NYwx #Flooding #SevereWeather Video Credit: @danooch23 pic.twitter.com/F9NS5fbiYk— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 8, 2021 More from the Major Deegan Expressway pic.twitter.com/n0ukvQRTgv— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York Flood Read Comments