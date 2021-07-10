Around the Web Watch: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar slaps man walking next to him The Congress leader was in Mandya, Karnataka on Friday when the incident took place, according to India Today. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Karnataka Congress president @DKShivakumar slaps a party worker who had his arms around him. “You should be responsible,” Shivakumar is heard saying, before asking cameramen there to delete the footage. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/6Dk1Y53XaY— Bharath Joshi (@bharathjoshi) July 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Karnataka Read Comments