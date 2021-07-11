Viral Video Watch: Carnival attendees stop ride from collapsing, prevent deaths and injuries Quick thinking by passers-by saved many lives when a ride at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, was on the verge of collapsing. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago This angle is much, much worse! Wow pic.twitter.com/2cEJK3h0ee— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Viral video