Viral Video Watch: World's tallest sandcastle, built with 4.8 tonnes of sand, in Denmark At 21.16 meters, it's almost as tall as a six-storied building. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ICYMI: This sandcastle in Denmark is the world's tallest. 'It's 21.16 meters and it's 3 meters higher than the previous one,' says Wilfred Stijger, the artist who built it