Billionaire Richard Branson goes to the edge of space, without actually going all the way Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla was also a part of the crew aboard the Virgin Galactic test flight that visited the edge of space. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021 And then this happened.The victory lap... #Unity22@SirishaBandla @richardbranson#VirginGalactic@virgingalactic https://t.co/6RHnTHHwAJ pic.twitter.com/CJIbh1ZwkS— Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) July 11, 2021 WATCH: The grandfather of an Indian-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla said he was 'overwhelmed with joy' as she prepares for Virgin Galactic's test flight on July 11 https://t.co/ASOVDoaUSv pic.twitter.com/DgDY5S4Xyd— Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021 Welcome Sirisha Bandla, Colin Bennett, and Beth Moses — our expert crew members joining @richardbranson on our #Unity22 test flight. Watch LIVE this Sunday at https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. @SirishaBandla @VGChiefTrainer pic.twitter.com/F4ZrGnH3vo— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 5, 2021