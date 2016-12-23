Title

Demonetisation has changed our mindsets in more ways than we can imagine

But has the scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes really led to the desired behavioural change?

Image credit:  Deepak Khanna/AFP

My radical leftist friend was in splits. The only sentence of hers that I could catch while she cackled was, “We Indians are all ulta-pulta.” One moment we are on our feet, viewing the world as it should be. In the next moment, we do a headstand, turning the world upside down in our heads.

Hers was, to say the least, a curious intervention in the discussion she and I were having on the psychological changes Indians have undergone since November 8, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to invalidate old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination currency notes.

The lower classes lauded Modi’s measure to reduce to waste the hoards of cash the rich had accumulated over the years, she said. It seemed Modi had brought to boil the class animosity that forever keeps simmering but never bubbles over.

It was this great class animosity that persuaded the lower classes to stand quiescently in queues outside banks and Automated Teller Machines.

“And then…” she said, and burst out laughing.

I couldn’t miss the ring of sadistic pleasure in her guffaw.

Once my radical leftist friend regained her composure, she continued.

“And then…the raids began,” she said. “Every seizure of cash was shown on national TV channels.”

The Indian class chasm

We were having this conversation on the morning of December 18. Three days before, the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Sushil Chandra had gone on record to say that over the past 37 days or so, his department had seized Rs 316 crores in raids, including Rs 80 crores in new notes. I cited Chandra’s figure to her, as also the admission of people that they have concealed income to the tune of Rs 2,600 crores.

“It is proof of the government’s intent to crack down on black money,” I remarked.

She said: “But it seems to have also papered over the great Indian class chasm.”

And because I gawked at her, unable to fathom the mysterious ways in which her mind worked, she added: “The government thought it was demonstrating its noble intent to root out black money. But the poor saw it as an undeniable proof of the rich and powerful cornering the bulk of new notes supplied to banks.”

My leftist radical friend then began to explain the logic presumably working on Ground Zero, that is, outside banks and Automated Teller Machines across the country.

For days on end, people have been dutifully, and hopefully, coming to banks in metros, small towns, and villages, believing that the crisp Rs 2,000 notes would be theirs, she said. Yet, just about everywhere, they are either turned away empty-handed or handed over an amount far lower than what they had wished to withdraw.

“The seizures shown on TV incited their anger,” the radical leftist friend said, giving an account of reports pouring in from different parts of the country – of people outside banks shouting slogans against Modi, or accosting and rouging up bankers. On December 17, for instance, people at Bhagwanpur, 10 km from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, jostled with policemen on duty outside a bank, beat up its employees, and blocked traffic for hours.

Adding my bit to her analysis, I said: “It was out of frustration.”

“It was also out of anger,” my radical leftist friend countered, going on to elucidate her point. As long as everyone, including the rich and powerful, seemed deprived of cash, those in the serpentine queues were willing to endure the hardship, she said. But the seizures have transmitted the message that there are people who have breached the system to walk away with crores of rupees in new notes.

I said: “Just Rs 80 crores have been seized. That’s not evidence, it is peanuts.”

“It is not about statistics,” she insisted, adding that just about everyone knows that a seizure of any kind – whether drugs or gold or black money or liquor in prohibition-ruled states – is just the tip of the iceberg. “The raids have bolstered the belief that a lot many have turned their old currency notes into new ones.”

This conclusion of theirs, she said, tallies with what they see – that there are rarely any well-heeled folks, warm in their woollies, in queues outside banks. They do not have to queue up because they use their power and influence to access cash.

“It is not my conclusion, it is the janata’s,” she said.

I asked: “Is that why there are increasingly frequent outbursts of anger?”

She nodded.

“Faux class polarisation has to ultimately get exposed,” she said. “And faux class polarisation also throws up faux class enemies. For instance, in these demonetisation days, it is the banker whom people have taken to cursing and accusing of supplying new currency notes to the rich.”

Bankers as villains

Her remark had me wondering where the strain of radicalism in my leftist friend had disappeared. Didn’t she know that bankers have helped, rather shamelessly, those who wished to launder their old currency notes?

Perhaps my question was reflected in my facial expression, for she asked me why the State, and all of us, expected bankers to behave conscionably.

For years, she said, they have been taught to lure the rich into opening accounts in their banks, and have then provided them with overdraft facilities and advanced business loans. It is through them that banks garner profits. To humour them, bankers court them, even dine with them.

“Don’t you think it was unrealistic of us to believe that bankers would turn down requests of the rich to be granted the right to access new currency notes before others?” my radical friend asked. After all, bankers have to think about life after demonetisation. Indeed, those turned down could, in pique, shift their accounts to a competitor. “Bankers have been targeted because they are the most visible, and immediate, tormentor around.”

So did she want the people to rage against the State?

My radical leftist friend looked at me in disbelief.

I switched tack and said: “Your narrative, till now, has been about the state failing to grasp people’s psychology. It hasn’t been about the change in the psyche of Indians. For instance, look at the growth in digital transactions.”

I cited the figures Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant cited on December 15. Since November 8, Kant stated, digital transactions had gone up by 316% for RuPay, 271% for e-wallets, and 95% for Point of Sale – and they were still rising further.

She responded as if she had not heard me.

The radical leftist friend said that she had been to the weekly vegetable market in her colony, and just about every vendor there looked flummoxed. In the first week of demonetisation, the vendors said there were barely any customers, in the second week a few had come, in the third week, the market registered close to pre-demonetisation footfalls, but in the fifth there was a sharp decline all over again.

She asked them to explain the pattern. Either the supply of money has tapered again or customers, believing there are hard days ahead, are sitting on their cash. “You know what they think – that their customers are using e-wallets in vegetable stalls in malls,” she said. “So it is the big boys in retail market who are gaining.”

Encouraged, I said: “Some Indians are changing their behavior.”

“Ah!” she said, smirking. “It is about the great digital divide mimicking the great class divide.”

I countered: “Vendors in your colony too will alter their behaviour, because they will have no choice.”

What psychological change?

For a fleeting moment, she looked visibly upset at my adamancy. But she recovered quickly.

“It is like starving a vegetarian and saying there is only meat for her to eat,” she said. “When people are denied all options but just one, they succumb. Is that a psychological change?”

The radical leftist friend reminded me how, a few days ago, I had driven down to a takeaway to buy biryani, not choosing to order it over the phone as I would have had to pay in cash upon delivery. At the takeaway, I used my credit card to make my purchase.

“Your choice reflects your fear that you may not have cash in hand tomorrow,” she said, in the psychologist’s superior tone. “You want to spend cash as little as possible. You are psychologically insecure.”

My leftist friend did not delve into the psychology underlying decisions on expenditure. She took out her smart phone and opened the Twitter account of @truthofgujarat to show me a tweet.

The tweet has a video of what seemed to be an ambulance waiting, its siren wailing, in the hope of evacuating a person who seemed to have collapsed in the throng outside a bank in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. But people did not want to give way for the patient to be evacuated, apprehensive of losing their place in the queue – and their chance of getting cash.

I looked at the video clip. It was 1.05 minutes long. I replayed it a few times. I saw other video clips shared on that twitter handle.

She broke the silence to ask, “What psychological change do you think is manifested here?”

I kept quiet, and wondered silently: will the sops that Modi is expected to announce make us forget that our hunger for cash made us behave like beasts?

Ajaz Ashraf is a journalist in Delhi. His novel, The Hour Before Dawn, has as its backdrop the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It is available in bookstores.

Sponsored Content 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

