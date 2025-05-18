In 1826, the English East India Company annexed Assam and integrated it into the Bengal Presidency. By 1836, Bengali was declared the official language and later became the medium of instruction. Throughout the 19th century, tensions persisted in Assam over the use of Bengali versus Assamese in government and education. The educational infrastructure in Assam during this period was underdeveloped, with only two government schools known to exist: the Guwahati School (1835) and the Sibsagar School (1845). In 1874, Assamese was recognised as the primary medium of instruction in Assam's primary schools, though Bengali continued to dominate secondary and higher education.

By the late 19th century, government reports revealed that Assam had 17,135 towns and villages but only 3,259 educational institutions, representing a mere 19.02 per cent coverage. Enrolment rates were low, with only 21 per cent of boys attending school and a dismal 1.94 per cent of girls. However, by the end of the century, there was a noticeable improvement. Between 1885–86 and 1894–95, the number of schools increased from 1,921 to 2,939, and student enrolment rose from 60,228 to 89,843, marking growth rates of 52.9 per cent and 47.7 per cent, respectively. Textbook production also flourished. J Willson’s “General Report on Public Instruction in Assam for the Year 1894–95” shows that the Naogaon Test Book Committee approved 78 Assamese textbooks in ten subjects – literature, biography, primer, grammar, arithmetic, history, geography, geometry, measurement and surveying, and science.

The demand for higher education in Assam grew, culminating in the establishment of Cotton College in Guwahati in 1901, which marked the beginning of higher education in the region.

The emergence of the Assamese linguistic cultural identity

The development of Assamese linguistic and cultural identity began in the mid-19th century with the publication of the first Assamese periodical, Arunodoi, initiated by Baptist missionaries in Assam. Among them, the contributions of American missionary Nathan Brown were particularly significant. Efforts to refine and modernise the Assamese language were further advanced by Hemchandra Barua’s works, including his grammar books, Asamiya Byakoron and Asamiya Lorar Byakoron, as well as the dictionary Hemkosh.

Even before the founding of Cotton College, Assamese students began travelling to Calcutta in large numbers to pursue higher education, often supported by scholarships or family resources. Statistics from the 1894–95 academic year reveal that 36 Assamese students received junior scholarships in institutions across Calcutta and Dhaka. Of these, 29 were enrolled in Calcutta-based colleges, such as Presidency College (nine), City College (seven), and St Xavier’s College (one), among others. This trend of Assamese students migrating to Calcutta for education continued to grow in subsequent years.

From the early 19th century, educated and accomplished Assamese individuals began settling in Kolkata. Figures like Holiram Dhekial Phukon (1802–1832), who authored two books in Bengali, Asam Buranji (1829) and Kamrup Jatra Sastry (1833), were among the early intellectuals. Others, such as Jaduram Dekabarua, Maniram Dewan, Kashinath Tamuli Phukon, Dinanath Bezbarua, Harakanta Barua, and Janjaram Khargharia Phukon, also resided in Kolkata, contributing to both Assamese and Bengali literature. They regularly wrote for Bengali periodicals like Samachar Darpan and Samachar Chandrika.

By the late 19th century, more Assamese intellectuals, including Laxminath Bezbarua, Gunabiram Barua, Hemchandra Goswami, and Chandrakumar Agarwal, had moved to Kolkata. These individuals began organising themselves, exploring their linguistic and literary heritage, and fostering a distinct cultural identity among the Assamese diaspora. Between 1874 and 1929, eleven Assamese newspapers were published from Calcutta, including notable ones like Assam Darpan, Assam Bandhu, Mau, Bijul, Bahi, Assam Hitaishi, and Abahan.

The mess houses of Assamese students in Kolkata became vibrant centres for the promotion of Assamese language and literature. Located at places like 2 Bhavani Dutta Lane, 53 College Street, and 67 Mirzapur Street, these mess houses were hubs of intellectual activity. The Asamia Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha (Assamese Language Development Society), 1888, one of the key organisations of the time, was established in a mess house on Mirzapur Street.

Lakhsminath Bezbarua, a pioneer of modern Assamese literature, pursued his higher education in Kolkata and graduated with a BA from the General Assembly Institution in 1890, as documented in his autobiography, Mor Jiban Sobaran, Many Assamese individuals also formed familial ties with prominent Bengali families in Kolkata. For instance, Lakhsminath Bezbarua married Pragya Sundari Devi, a member of the Tagore family, strengthening the bond between the Assamese community and Kolkata. The Assamese residents of Calcutta actively sought recognition for their language in higher educational institutions, particularly at the University of Calcutta.

Cultural bonding: language, ethnicity, and nation

Since the late 19th century, the University of Calcutta has been engaged in discussions about the inclusion of Indian vernacular languages in its academic curriculum. In 1891, Gurudas Banerjee, the first Indian Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasised the importance of teaching vernacular languages during his annual convocation address. He highlighted the cultural unity of the nation, stating, “We cannot have any thorough and extensive culture as a nation unless knowledge is disseminated through our own vernaculars.”

This vision was further advanced by Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Mukherjee, who spearheaded efforts to incorporate vernacular languages into postgraduate studies. In February 1919, the Government of India approved the university’s proposal to establish a department dedicated to vernacular languages. By April 10 of the same year, the Postgraduate Council of Arts decided to introduce Bengali as part of the MA curriculum. The new programme required students to study two languages: one as the “principal language” and another as the “subsidiary language.” Initially, Bengali, Hindi, Odia, and Gujarati were designated as principal languages, while Assamese, Urdu, Maithili, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Sinhala were included as subsidiary languages.

Ashutosh Mukherjee’s aim was to strengthen inter-provincial ties through the study of regional languages. He believed that by exploring the diverse linguistic traditions of India, a unified and comprehensive national history could be written. He envisioned that the preservation and study of documents in various vernacular languages would contribute to the creation of a collective “national history.”

Guided by this vision, Mukherjee encouraged the use of vernacular sources for historical research. Under his patronage, Dinesh Chandra Sen authored Vanga Sahitya Parichaya or Selections from the Bengali literature (1914), a compilation of Bengali literature from ancient times to the mid-19th century. Similarly, Hemchandra Goswami edited Asamiya Sahityar Chaneki or Typical Selections from Assamese Literature (1923–1930), a three-volume anthology that chronicled Assamese literary traditions spanning approximately 1,400 years, from the mid-7th century AD to 1900 AD. These works played a crucial role in preserving and promoting the rich literary heritage of India's regional languages.

Assamese in the MA Course: ‘subsidiary languages’ (1920–1939)

The first MA examination under the newly established Department of Indian Vernaculars was held in 1920. Initially, the university mandated that all candidates take Bengali as the principal language, stating, “… All candidates at that [MA] examination will be required to take Bengali as the principal vernacular.” The examination structure consisted of eight papers, each worth 100 marks, totalling 800 marks. These papers were divided into four sections: the principal language (papers one to four), the subsidiary language (papers five and six), basic language (paper seven), and Indo-Aryan philology (paper eight). This framework aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of both the principal and subsidiary languages, along with foundational linguistic studies.

The textbooks of 1920 were Shankardev’s Rukminiharan, Gunabhiram Barua's Assam Buranji, Mofizuddin Ahmed’s Gyan Malini, Hemchandra Barua’s Assamiya Byakaran in grammar, Satyanath Barua's Sahitya Bichar, Debendranath Bejbarua’s Assamiya Bhasha Aru Sahitya Buranji in literary history, etc. In 1934, the number of textbooks was reduced to only three books: Sarveshwar Kakti’s Assamiya Sahitya Kosa in textbooks, Hemchandra Barua’s book in grammar, and Debendranath Bejbarua’s book on literary history. There was no change in these textbooks until 1939.

Ascension to ‘principal subject’ (1940–1952)

On 28 April 1938, the Department of Vernacular Languages underwent a significant transformation when its name was changed to “Modern Indian Languages” during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council of Postgraduate Teaching in Arts. This renaming marked a pivotal shift in the recognition and status of regional languages. The term “Indian vernaculars” was replaced with “Modern Indian Languages,” signifying a move toward a more formal and consolidated linguistic identity. The addition of the word “modern” underscored the maturity and universal acceptance of these languages, elevating them from the informal category of “vernacular” to the esteemed status of “language.” This change also paved the way for Assamese to be recognised as a principal subject in higher education.

The recognition of Assamese as a main language at the University of Calcutta was a landmark moment in the history of the Assamese language and cultural identity. The examination structure was revised, with the first six papers now focusing on Assamese, replacing the previous four-paper format. The 1940 syllabus for Assamese included the following papers:

History of Assamese literature from ancient times to the modern era. Poetry and unknown parts. Prose and literary criticism. Drama and essays. Special era before 1800 AD. Literature of a special era after 1800 AD (Assamese literature from 1860 to 1920 AD).

This development highlighted the importance of Assamese at the postgraduate level, acknowledging the rich literary and cultural heritage of the Assamese people. The inclusion of Assamese as a principal subject not only celebrated its ancient and medieval traditions but also solidified its place in the academic and cultural landscape of India.

Downgrading to ‘Combined Course’ (1953–1966)

In 1952, the prominence of provincial languages within the Modern Languages Department of the University of Calcutta began to decline. This shift was partly due to a lack of student enrolment, but it was also influenced by the changing political landscape of post-independence India. After 1947, the establishment of colleges and universities in various provinces aimed to decentralise higher education. In 1948, Guwahati University was founded, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Assamese people. From its inaugural academic year in 1948–49, the university introduced an MA program in Assamese, supported by twenty affiliated colleges, with Banikant Kakti serving as the Dean of the Arts Department.

This period saw a significant transformation in the Modern Indian Languages Department at the University of Calcutta. The department’s name was revised to focus primarily on Bengali, with other languages grouped under “modern Indian language (other than Bengali).” As a result, Assamese was no longer taught as a principal subject, and a combined course was introduced, effectively halting advanced studies in these languages. Consequently, by 1953, the syllabus for Assamese was drastically reduced to only a few books, and this limited curriculum remained unchanged until 1966.

Despite these changes, the Assamese language department at the University of Calcutta produced several notable figures who went on to make significant contributions to Assamese language, literature, social reform, and education. Among them were Dimbeshwar Neog, Upendra Chandra Lekharu, Atul Chandra Hazarika, Tulsinarayan Sharma, Atul Chandra Barua, Chakreshwar Saikia, Maheshwar Neog, Giridhar Sharma, Bhavananda Rajkhowa, and Jatindranath Goswami. Banikant Kakti, a prominent scholar of this era, earned his PhD under Sunitikumar Chattopadhyay in 1935. His thesis, later published as a book, was titled Assamese, Its Formation and Development, marking a significant contribution to the study of the Assamese language.

This period, though marked by a decline in the formal study of Assamese at Calcutta University, highlighted the enduring legacy of its scholars and their efforts to preserve and promote Assamese language and culture.

Changing landscape of cultural identity

From the discussion above, it is evident that the cultural identity of the Assamese diaspora, which took shape in Calcutta during the 19th and early 20th centuries, was deeply rooted in the academic framework provided by Calcutta University. The inclusion of Assamese as a subject for higher studies at such a prestigious institution marked a significant milestone in the history of modern Indian languages, literature, and cultural studies. However, the political changes in India after 1947 inevitably influenced the trajectory of regional language studies.

The “University Education Commission” report of 1948–49 emphasised the importance of regional languages, stating, “Education in the regional language will not only be necessary for their provincial activities, it will enable them to enrich their literature and to develop their culture.” This shift in focus led to the decentralisation of language studies, with the centre of gravity moving from Calcutta to other provinces. For instance, Utkal University was established in Odisha in 1943, reflecting this broader trend. By 1953, the University of Calcutta introduced a combined course in the Department of Modern Indian Languages, signalling a decline in the prominence of provincial languages. Despite this, the university authorities expressed a desire to retain these languages within the curriculum, expecting students to acquire a “fair knowledge” of alternative languages to facilitate further studies.

The guidelines stated:

“Candidates will be expected to possess a fair knowledge of the grammar of the language. They are expected to acquire a working knowledge of the subsidiary language they take up so as to be able to carry on further studies in it … They will have to answer questions through the medium of the subsidiary language of their choice and should be capable of attempting original compositions and short essays in it.”

By this time, however, the Assamese language had already established itself firmly within Assam, transcending its earlier reliance on Calcutta University. The cultural and linguistic identity of Assamese had grown stronger within its own regional context. Although Assamese continued to be part of the university curriculum until 1966, its presence was significantly diminished. Meanwhile, a robust movement for the recognition of Assamese as an official language gained momentum in Assam starting in 1950, reflecting the growing assertion of linguistic and cultural identity within the state. This period marked a transition from a centralised academic focus to a more regionally rooted cultural and linguistic revival.

