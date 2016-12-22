Title

× Close
capital cities

Naidu hopes Bahubali director Rajamouli will give new Andhra capital a grand Telugu touch

The chief minister does not want Amaravati to be a replica of glass-towered Dubai or Singapore.

by 

Unhappy that designs submitted by international consultants for the new capital of Andhra Pradesh do not have an Indian flavour, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has roped in Telugu director Srisaila Sri Rajamouli to give the city of Amaravati a Telugu touch.

Rajamouli is the director of last year’s blockbuster Bahubali: The beginning, a period fantasy movie about two brothers battling for the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati. The movie featured lavish sets and elaborate computer-generated imagery, or CGI, complete with grand temples, palaces, gigantic statues, and massive waterfalls. It was dubbed in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Rajamouli is, however, expected to begin work on the Amaravati project only from next April after completing work on Bahubali-2.

“If I want Persian, European and Asian architecture I did rather go visit them,” Naidu said at a meeting of the Capital Region Development Agency, the regulatory and planning authority for the new capital region, in the first week of December. “But at my home and work place, I want a representation of our history, folklore and mythology.”

In the past, Rajamouli has spoken of the deep influence the immensely popular mythological series of Amar Chitra Katha comics had on him.

The Indian Express reported that last week, an architect from the UK-based architecture and integrated design studio Fosters and Partners, which is involved with a few Amaravati projects, met Rajamouli to get his “inputs on Andhra Pradesh’s culture, history and traditions”.

The Rajmouli effect

According to the master plan as displayed by the Capital Region Development Agency, the capital region will be spread over 7,420 sq km on both sides of the Krishna river at the centre of which will be the new capital city, occupying an area of 212 sq km.

Naidu found that the designs for government buildings like the Secretariat, Assembly, Raj Bhavan and the High Court, which form the core of the new city – submitted by international experts from Japan, China, Korea and the US, who are part of a consortium engaged in developing Amaravati – lacked an Indian ethos.

Asked about his assignment with the state government, Rajamouli initially refused to comment. But he confirmed the offer to film reporters early this week.

“It is a challenge and I have to work on brick and mortar more than graphics as final product,” he said.

Naidu has informally discussed with Rajamouli how the Krishna waterfront could be developed into a cultural arena for the promotion of Telugu fine arts and traditions.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said that Naidu was keen on Rajamouli from the beginning.

Said a senior spokesman at the Chief Minister’s Office: “The name of Rajamouli was on top of the list after hundreds of designs for waterfront facilities and the central capital domain were scrutinised and rejected by the chief minister who was keen that Amaravati should be a role model Indian city and not a replica of Dubai or Singapore.”

Rajamouli is known to be a stickler for perfection who is not comfortable working in a bureaucratic environment. Those in the film industry talk of past instances where the director walked out of the offices of ministers and the Director General of Police after being made to wait for over an hour.

Members of his core team say that designing Amaravati would be a challenging project for the director.

“We do a lot in films in the virtual space,” said a team member on condition of anonymity. “I wonder what our sir [Rajamouli] can do in brick and mortar.”

An earlier offer

In 2015, Naidu had approached Rajamouli to design a colourful platform to host the foundation laying ceremony of Amaravati at Uddandarayunipalem village. But Rajamouli, who usually avoids political attention, had politely declined the assignment, and the job was picked up by another Telugu film director, Koratala Shiva.

At the meeting with the Capital Region Development Agency earlier this month, Naidu advised officials to rope in Indian designers, particularly SS Rajamouli, by using the good offices of veteran film director K Raghavendra Rao, who is also the electronic media advisor to the state government.

Rao, the father of glamour sets and costume design in the Telugu film industry, is also Rajamouli’s mentor. It is Rao who gave the director a break to shoot television advertisements, serials and then his first film, Student No-1, in 2001.

Cinema star and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who is the founder of the ruling Telugu Desam Party and Chief Minister Naidu’s father-in-law, had used the services of Raghavendra Rao to design sets for his campaigns too.

Pomp and show

The Telugu Desam Party, originally born out of the fan clubs of NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, has always clubbed politics with film glamour. The Mahanadu events, or annual conferences, of the party have always showcased the party and government. These events have had grand platforms where speeches and cultural events were held.

People should know what we are doing and hence, just as we appear before cameras with mascara and paint, politicians also should appear before public in good shape, NTR was known to tell his party leaders.

It was NTR who took the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister out from Raj Bhavan’s staid durbar hall to a lavishly-decorated platform in festooned open grounds before a sea of admirers. Naidu has continued the tradition. In 2014, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister took oath from a glittering dais on a huge field near a state highway between Vijayawada and Guntur. The mandate of the state Information and Public Relations Department, which hosts all such events, is to make it as glamorous as possible to ensure widespread media publicity.

In true Telugu Desam Party tradition, Amaravati is poised to get a touch of Telugu cinema’s lavish sets. But will Amaravati compete with Mahishmati, the mythical kingdom in Bahubali? With Rajamouli and Naidu in charge, anything, really, could unfold.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext