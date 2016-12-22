Title

× Close
Opinion

Indian Army chief's appointment: Why the seniority vs merit debate is pointless

The very rank of general embodies the competence of the officer manning that post, to discharge operations regardless of their nature, terrain or theatres.

by 
Image credit:  PTI

The Indian Army stands at a crossroads of reasoning today. The decision regarding the appointment of Army Vice-Chief Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next Army chief has spurred a debate about the virtues of merit versus seniority. These criteria seem incompatible with each other, but are not.

There is a story about Subhas Chandra Bose, the leader of the Indian National Army during the freedom struggle. They say that when he wrote the equivalent of the civil services exam, the paper had 10 questions with instructions to answer any five. Legend goes that he wrote the answers to all 10 questions and told the examiner to check any five. He came sixth on the merit list.

The Indian Army is divided into six operational commands and one training command. Simply put, India has six Armies under an Army commander each, with the seventh being a training command that has an equally, if not more, important task of training the entire Indian Army. Like Subhas Chandra Bose’s answer sheet, any one of our seven commanders is more than competent to lead the largest volunteer Army of the world.

Unlike conscripted troops, volunteer armies are bedrocked on value-based leadership, rituals and traditions to inspire their troops – not punishment for dodging the draft. One of those values is the principle of hierarchy, embodied by seniority.

The sector debate

In not just the Indian Army but across the armies of the world, this basic element of seniority is what enables a massive machinery to function with military precision. While there is a definite case for merit to play an important part, the truth is that merit is already factored into the elaborate and complex distillation process that yields us seven Army commanders from thousands of officers every few years. The very rank of general embodies the competence of the officer manning that post, to discharge operations regardless of their nature, terrain or theatres. If that wasn’t true, it would belie the entire process of transfers, cross attachments, hybrid command formations, integrated operations, joint training, switching between staff and operational commands – which is the foundation of any army. As a matter of fact, any rank upward of a brigadier is a general rank and the Indian Army further super-specialises generals into command and staff – the former helming formations and the latter supporting them.

All the seven Indian Army commanders are generals who have been adjudged to be fully competent of commanding an army, regardless of its operational requirement. If that logic wasn’t true, then how could generals from the artillery or cavalry go on to become chiefs of a largely infantry-predominant army?

Secondly, the logic of deep diving to select an army chief for his experience in the northern theatre is, at the most, operationally valid. But the chief of the Indian Army is supposed to manoeuvre in the strategic orbit – not in the operational.

Take the example of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. While Pakistan invaded the Northern Command with purely infantry-based insurgency operations, the decisive victory of the war was the armoured bloodbath that routed the Pakistani armour at Asal Uttar in the Western Command. This is what broke their back and established Indian supremacy over Pakistani armoured formations for decades to come.

While the operational commander of Asal Uttar was the legendary cavalry officer (later) Lieutenant General Hanut Singh, the general commanding the division was an equally glorious Lieutenant General Harbaksh Singh from infantry, working in synergy with a chief from the cavalry. Anecdotally, one of the heroes of this battle was an infantryman – Param Vir Charkra winner Abdul Hamid, who knocked out seven enemy tanks. Ironically, Pervez Musharraf, who was an artillery lieutenant in that battle, went on to become the Pakistani Army chief.

Similarly, our decisive victory in 1971 came from the Eastern Army commander and not the West, which was considered the main front since the 1965 war. Or for that matter, all three of our current strike corps commanders – who lead the cutting edge of predominantly mechanised forces – are infantry officers.

Simply put, a sector-inexperienced army commander is an oxymoron and by extension, that is true of whoever is selected as chief.

This logic is easier appreciated by drawing a parallel to the experience of a minister to head any portfolio. By that logic, shouldn’t it be a former soldier (and a former Army chief to boot) who should be the defence minister rather than a former civilian engineer?

Similarly, how could successive governments appoint bureaucrats with less than 15% of their entire service in the defence ministry as defence secretaries? Who, as per the rules of business, are the custodians of India’s defence and not the defence chiefs.

Futile exercise 

The government of the day has exercised its constitutional prerogative and professional judgement in appointing General Bipin Rawat as the Army chief designate. The rule of first among equals applies to him as well. And the Indian Army must remember that while there may be arguments regarding the supersession of two senior officers, if the sacred rule of seniority were indeed to be applied in spirit, then constitutionally the government is that senior and superior body whose decision has to be executed in letter and spirit. As indeed has been the tradition of the Indian armed forces.

The die is cast. General Bipin Rawat takes over at a time when the Indian Army is facing several operational, organisational and environmental challenges. His hands need to be strengthened, in the interest of our armed forces and indeed the nation, rather than weakened by contrarian views that serve little purpose. Officers, serving and retired, political commentators and analysts must factor the deleterious effect that further discourse on this fait accompli issue will have on our troops and junior leaders.

After all, the following credo of the British Army officer Field Marshal Philip Chetwode is supposed to be the conscience keeper for officers, commanders and leaders:

“The safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time.”

The author is a former army officer. His Twitter handle is @captraman.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext