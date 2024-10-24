Published under this note are five different English translations of Shervin Hajipour’s Persian protest song “Baraye.” Released in 2022, in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, this single rapidly and contagiously became an anthem for the uprisings in the aftermath, within and outside Iran, in institutions and in streets, and has since then rippled out towards other shores, translated and performed by crowds, groups, and individuals in different, related contexts.

The translations here were prepared by the participants of the “Multilingual Poetry” strand of SummerSALT 2024 (of which I was a part), the intensive translation summer school for emerging translators held at Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of The SALT project, and were performed at the concluding presentations.

To listen to five renditions one after the other was to see how each translation was supplementing the other (and the poem), one opening up a line where the other had chosen concision, another abstracting a specificity, another embellishing a suggestion; it was also to be roused socially and emotionally, to be reminded again and again that there is so much for which we fight, and so much more for which we live.

Play Baraye by Shervin Hajipour.

Encouraging us to translate from Persian, within the frame of the summer school, was a deliberate, political decision on the part of the workshop leader – the poet, art critic, and translator Ranjit Hoskote.

SALT is conceived as a project that aims to bring South Asian Literature in Translation to the Anglophone world in the UK and US, where, as of now, literature from these regions are under-represented (and when they are, might one add, studied or celebrated, not only in academic circles, as cultural information). “South Asia,” we must remember, was first a geopolitical category, conceived in American policy rooms after the Cold War, the exclusions and inclusions of this territory tailored according to US requirements and foreign policy, and then supplied to the world and the classroom for use – whatever cultural and affective continuities and dissonances there may be.

Persia has no place in this South Asia. But not only are the many civilisations of South Asia indelibly marked by Persian cultural influence (and vice versa), as historians have time and again remarked, Persian is very much an “Indian” language, widely spoken here in the 18th century, as much as “India” is part of what Hoskote calls the “Iranosphere.” Farsi’s attendance at SALT remembers and recreates this historical space of continuum and exchange, a space larger than both South Asia and Iran.

But even if this historical fact were untrue, and however close or far away the languages and cultures in question are, translation as an act itself would raise its head, quizzically, at these divisions. Translation would ask us to pay more attention to the frameworks with which these categories are made. Translation would ask if indeed what’s next to us is easily comprehensible, and if what’s farther away is so unintelligible. Would translation acts, then, redraw the maps of the world? Do two of us speak the same language only when we speak the same words? Do we not share a language when we are on similar registers in our different tongues, in the case of “Baraye,” as we fight similar battles? Because we fight for similar “becauses”?

Charge ahead in the name of similar things – or in the name of one another? To fight against the air pollution in Sonipat, from where I write, speaking the name of Vali’asr Street; or for the street dogs and the tigers by remembering Pirooz; for the lives of those we lose to sexually moral regimes with the slogan “zan, zendagi, azadi”; for those killed in short police custodies or after long police incarcerations by singing this song. Such possibilities of solidarity are precisely what translation (and the literary) animates. Our translations are a homage to the song, the songwriter, and the countless people who have pleaded this poem to acknowledge their own situations, just as we too, sadly, recognise the necessity of “Baraye” in our own political realities.

What also of the fact that these translations were the outcome of a “multilingual” poetry workshop; had we shortchanged our brief sticking to a single poem from a single language?

In fact, the first three days of our workshop had involved long and productive discussions on the different poems we had brought from homes. And yet, this model of multilingualism can effectively become a legitimator of monolingualism, as what is plural here is simply the coming together of different monolingual objects. What we did with “Baraye” was stare at the multilingualism of a single poem. As translators with different degrees of competence with Farsi, we entered the poem through the other languages we knew, and found happy traces and connections between them.

And as readers and interpreters, we spent many hours first admiring the multiplicity of each line – the tenors, textures, intents, and movements; then peeking at a new cadence of a word, and unfurling a revelation out of a phrase. It’s only due to this multiplicity that the translations, as they took shape, made each other and the original just a bit foreign. These five poems are the five different languages “Baraye” offered us translators.

– Vighnesh Hampapura

because

translated by Ayesha Latif and Vighnesh Hampapura

because on the streets we must dance

because we’re so afraid to kiss when we can

because your sister, my sister, our sisters

because we must wake our rotting brains

because shame because no money

because we just want to live a life…

because even the kid scavenging has a dream

because all these money laws

because all this filthy air

because the trees on Vali’asr Street are dying

and the cheetahs, like dear Pirooz, are dying

because we don’t see stray dogs anymore, innocent, blameless

because we’re crying and crying for so long

because these we must repeat again and again

because look, our faces can smile

because students because future

because this – this Paradise of Power

because the teachers are in jail

because…because Afghani children

because because because because

because all that furore so very empty

because those houses were built as rubble

because then we can all sleep

because long nights need sunlight

because nights we spend with pills and not dreams

because man, fatherland, growth

because here daughters long to be sons

because woman, life, freedom

because freedom

freedom

freedom

Barāye

translated by Ayesha Irani, with contributions from Aron Aji

For dancing in the alleys

For fear of kissing in the open

For my sister, your sister, our sisters

For reviving rotting minds

For shame, for penury

For this regrettable ordinary life

For the child scrabbling through garbage and dreams

For…

this ridiculous regime of greed

For this putrefying air

For Vali’ Asr avenue and its dying trees

For disappearing cheetah the baby Pīruz for banishment of blameless dogs

For these tears that never cease

For the many snapshots of this moment

For this smiling face

For these students, and for those to come

For…

this paradise ensnared

For…

all that talent wasting in jail

For…

Afghani children

For all these endless “fors”

For all this empty noise

For those vagrant shacks coming apart

For…

that experience of luxuriant ease

For the sun after the long night

For those shots that stab at despair, sleeplessness

For man, nation, prosperity

For the girl who wants to be a boy

Barāye zan, zindagī, āzādī

For woman, life, freedom

For āzādi

Liberation

In the name of

translated by Nachiket Joshi and Amna Ali Khan

In the name of dancing on the streets

In the name of kissing even in our fear

In the name of our sisters

In the name of decaying minds, reclaimed

In the name of shame, of being broke

In the name of longing for a simple life

In the name of the kid scouring for hope amidst garbage

In the name of the iron law of the market

In the name of this poisoned air

In the name of the wilting trees on Vali‘asr

In the name of Piruz, who was disappeared

In the name of pi-dogs, taken from the streets

In the name of endless tears

In the name of bearing witness now

In the name of our smiling faces

In the name of those who learn

In the name of the future

In the name of this enforced paradise

In the name of the Afghan children

In the name of every name

In the name of empty shouts

In the name of the rubble of ramshackle homes

In the name of a breath of air

In the name of the dawn

In the name of pills that push you into dreamlessness

In the name of man, homeland, people

In the name of the girl who wasn’t a son

In the name of woman, life, azadi

In the name of azadi

In the name of azadi

In the name of azadi

Azaadi आज़ादी விடுதலை නිදහස آزادی

translated by Balakrishnan Raghavan and Ammara Ahmad

For us to dance in the streets,

For us who kiss, feeling fear,

For khāharam – my sister, your sister, and our sisters

For us, to renew rotting minds

For us, shamed for poverty

For a life, longing to be plain

For the litter-picking child, and her dreams,

For their brutal economy,

For the poisoning airs,

For the dying trees of Vali-asr,

For the living-death of dear Pirooz

For life, to blameless stray dogs-mamnū'e

For nightly tears that do not cease

For daughters and mothers, image, shot, dead, shot, again

For smiles, lips, faces, watching, waiting,

For future, because future, for futures, because futures

For khāharam – my sister, your sister, and our sisters

For their promise of “not-paradise”

For wisdom, imprisoned

For Afghan children, twice exiled,

For us, for them, these, those, and others in-between,

Avar ivar uvar avar / அவர் இவர் உவர் அவர்

Barāye, Barāye, Barāye

For their sorry alms of empty slogans

For hollow homes in rubble, broken,

For sukh, ease to be and to think

For triumph of red dawn over long night

For dreams, drowned by drugs

For ‘mard, mihan, ābādi’

– ‘man, homeland, and prosperity’

For all the daughters under cover,

For Jin, Jiyan, Azaadi,

– ‘women, life, freedom’

For Azaadi

For we want Azaadi

For ever Azaadi

आज़ादी

விடுதலை

آزادی

Because of

translated by Alexander McKinley and Rohee Dholakia

Because of

dancing in the streets

fear to ever kiss

my sister your sister our sister

brains with sense decayed

penniless shame

desire to simply live

junkyard kids whose hopes are trashed

the real gods are law and cash

filthy air

dying trees on the streets of Vali-’asr

Because victorious Pirooz may vanish

Because of

blameless strays now banished

tears that never stop

Because this moment imprints itself

Because of

faces that wish to smile

students with futures offset

trapped in an illusive paradise

a prison made of experts

Because children of Afghans exist

Because of these unending becauses

this empty uproar

brok e n homes fallen over

the need to feel at ease

longed for light after endless night

pills to fix missing dreams

Because of man, fatherland, and fortune

Because of daughters who wish to be sons

Because of woman, life, and liberty

Because of azadi

azadi

azadi