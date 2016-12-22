Title

× Close
Opinion

Allegations against Modi: Will Rahul Gandhi’s gamble pay off?

The Congress vice-president has broken away from the cautious path the party has followed traditionally.

by 

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received kickbacks when he was Gujarat chief minister may not stand legal scrutiny. But by making such personal allegations, the Nehru-Gandhi scion has certainly changed the rules of the game as far as his party’s strategy and tactics are concerned.

Instead of playing safe at a time when the Congress’s first family is under a cloud in the AugstaWestland helicopter deal investigation, Gandhi has decided to mount a personal attack against Modi in an obvious bid to destroy the prime minister’s image of being incorruptible.

Though the information Gandhi revealed at a rally in Gujarat on Wednesday – that Income-Tax records showed that the Sahara group had paid Modi Rs 40 crores between 2013 and 2014 – has been in the public domain for some time, he seems to have chosen to make these disclosures now as Gandhi believes that the poor implementation of Modi’s decision on demonetisation has put the prime minister on the back foot.

In the process, Gandhi has made a break with the past and put his party on a different trajectory.

An aggressive Congress?

After being in power for nearly six decades, the Congress was never known to be an aggressive Opposition, preferring instead to maintain status quo. When out of power, it took pride in the fact that as a constructive Opposition party it never hesitated to cooperate with the government as it believed that national interest was paramount. However, the truth was that Congress leaders invariably compromised with the government in power to protect their personal interests.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been leading the party for nearly two decades, chose to exercise extreme caution since 1998, when she failed to form a government after joining hands with other Opposition parties to bring down the Vajpayee government. She has also been conscious of the attacks mounted against her because of her foreign origins. It was for this reason that she decided not to take the prime minister’s post when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance coalition won two successive Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009, and instead handed over the mantle to Manmohan Singh.

In contrast to her excellent working relationship with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sonia Gandhi has never been comfortable with Modi and his brand of politics. She has attempted to take him on, but her efforts have invariably backfired.

Attack is the best form of defence

But Rahul Gandhi has decided not to follow in his mother’s footsteps. Shrugging off the Congress’s cautious line, the junior Gandhi seems to believe that attack is the best form of defence. In fact, he appears to be emulating Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s hit-and-run style of politics. The objective here is to up the ante and fling personal charges against a political opponent in the hope that some mud will eventually stick.

The Nehru-Gandhi scion has always favoured a more aggressive brand of politics but was held back by his mother and the old guard in the Congress who advocated a moderate approach. In fact, the old-timers are distinctly uncomfortable with Rahul Gandhi’s style of functioning. But with Sonia Gandhi taking a backseat, and the party vice-president calling the shots, they have little choice in the matter.

It was at Rahul Gandhi’s insistence that the Congress held up the passage of the Insurance Bill in 2015 and the Goods and Services Tax Bill earlier this year, which forced the Modi government to open a dialogue with the main Opposition party.

Similarly, it was Rahul Gandhi who raised the pitch on the Land Acquisition Bill last year, which again forced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to abandon its plans to dilute the legislation. And again it was the Congress vice-president who insisted that they should not allow Parliament to function in the recently-concluded Winter Session to highlight the hardship caused to people by the Modi government’s decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 high-currency notes overnight.

When accused of disrupting Parliament, Rahul Gandhi’s constant refrain has been that the Bharatiya Janata Party did the same when it occupied the Opposition benches.

Will risk pay off?

While the focus of the Opposition attack during the session was on demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi changed the narrative by declaring that he had proof of personal corruption against Modi but he was not being allowed to make these disclosures in the Lok Sabha. The fact that the treasury benches derailed proceedings in the last few days of the session gave credence to his charge.

Under pressure to place the information in the public domain, Rahul Gandhi did so at on Wednesday at a public rally in Modi’s home state. The Congress leader was predictably criticised by the BJP, which fielded law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to reject these allegations and declare that Modi was as pure as the Ganga.

While the BJP can be expected to target Rahul Gandhi in the coming days, he has succeeded in placing the prime minister in the line of direct fire. Hours after the Rahul Gandhi rally, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked for a thorough inquiry into the allegations against Modi.

Raising the pitch further, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded that Modi should be ready to face a probe.

“Let him not hide behind his spokespersons and come out and speak,” said Surjewala. “If the allegations are false then why he is not ready for an investigation...Even Sonia Gandhi had resigned on moral grounds.”

Now that Rahul Gandhi has taken a huge risk by levelling personal corruption charges against the prime minister, the question is: will he succeed in his mission to tarnish Modi’s reputation? Or will this move end up further discrediting the Nehru-Gandhi scion?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext