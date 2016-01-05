The Mumbai Police has registered its first FIR after a complaint received via Twitter. A 27-year-old man tweeted to the Mumbai Police’s new Twitter handle about being stranded in Indonesia, and asked for help to return home. The police got in touch with him and have now launched an inquiry into a possible job racket, The Hindu reported.

The man was allegedly lured into travelling to Jakarta by a man who identified himself as Mukesh Munda and made grand promises of getting him a job aboard a ship. He then spent a lakh on travelling to Jakarta and also transferred Rs 65,000 to Munda’s account. Soon after, Munda began avoiding the man’s calls.

The man then approached the Mumbai Police and the Prime Minister’s Office via Twitter. The Mumbai Police responded to his tweet and contacted his family, who managed to get him a return ticket. The police then registered an FIR in the case and booked Munda under charges of cheating. Mumbai Police spokesperson Dhananjay Kulkarni confirmed that this was the first FIR they had registered after receiving a complaint via Twitter.