The Delhi High Court warned Patanjali Ayurved founder Ramdev of contempt proceedings for publishing a new video that purportedly targeted food company Hamdard. The court had on April 22 ordered the yoga instructor-businessman to take down advertisements in which he claimed that Hamdard’s drink Rooh Afza was being used to orchestrate “sharbat jihad”.

Ramdev’s counsel on Thursday agreed to remove the objectionable portions of the new video from social media within 24 hours.

While advertising for a Patanjali product on April 3, Ramdev, without naming Hamdard, claimed that proceeds from the sale of a drink by the company were used to construct mosques. He described this as “sharbat jihad”.

Hamdard had moved the court seeking the removal of the video. Ramdev had defended his remark at the time, saying that he had not named any company. Read on.

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concern about the Union government’s directive to block access to the digital news outlet 4 PM’s YouTube channel. Stating that national security cannot become a “pretext to silence critical voices”, the press body demanded a transparent mechanism for the takedown of journalistic content.

On Tuesday, YouTube said that the channel of 4 PM News was “unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order”. The press body described the government order as an “opaque use of executive power”. Read on.

Communal clashes erupted in Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Wednesday after a 65-year-old Muslim man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The alleged sexual assault took place on April 12.

A first information report was registered in the matter on Wednesday night, after which a group of men from the Hindu community vandalised shops and eateries belonging to Muslims in the area where Usman’s office is located. The mob also threw stones at a mosque, shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and damaged several vehicles. Read on.

A driver has been suspended by the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation for allegedly stopping a bus mid-route to offer namaz in Haveri district. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday.

After images and videos of the driver praying on a seat were widely shared on social media, state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy instructed the road transport corporation to investigate the allegations. The minister said that while everybody has the right to religious freedom, “staff on duty in government service must follow certain rules and regulations”. Read on.