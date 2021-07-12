Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, today announced that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, across the country following coronavirus protocols. The application process for the same will begin on Tuesday, July 13, from 5.00 PM onwards.

The cities of the examination have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Education Minister said: “The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).”

“To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” reads the Tweet further.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.