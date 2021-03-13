The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the date of NEET 2021 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

The NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode.

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” NTA said in its notification.

Aspirants of NEET UG 2021 exam are advised to keep visiting nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates.

Here’s NEET UG 2021 notification.