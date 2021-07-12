Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for Forest Guard recruitment exam. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can check and download their admit card from UKSSSC’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 16 to 25, 2021, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The examination details will be available on the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 316 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Forest Guard admit card vacancy” Click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.