Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Kayastha, Baniya – the Indian subcontinent has more varieties of food than possibly any other place on Earth.

So much so that food writer and historian Pushpesh Pant argues it’s difficult to identify anything as “Indian food” at all.

On the fourth episode of Scroll Adda with Shoaib Daniyal, Pant speaks with erudition and humour about popular Indian food myths (did you know there’s no biryani in Lucknow?), how food intersects with identities such as caste and gender, and shares some of his favourite dishes.

