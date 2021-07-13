Periyar University has released the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) examination admit card today, July 13. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the University’s official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The online examination of December 2020 and May 2021, for the students of UG/ PG/ Diploma/ Certificate Programmes of PRIDE and UICP is scheduled be conducted from July 19, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Question papers shall be uploaded from the University website an hour before the commencement of examinations.

The candidates may also check the online exam instructions released by the University here.

Step to download the admit card

Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “DECEMBER - 2020 & MAY- 2021 PRIDE ONLINE EXAMINATIONS – HALL TICKET” Read the online examination instructions Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the Answer Script Front page.

Students are directed to write the examinations in their own hand writing and the total number of pages should not exceed 32. The total number of written pages should be mentioned in the front page of answer script. The candidates should write page number, his/her name, register number and affix his/her signature in the bottom of each page. More details in the notification.

