The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has commenced the online application process for the West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 on its official website wbpsc.gov.in. The online application process will conclude on August 5.

The last date to pay the application fee in online and offline mode is August 5 and 6, respectively. The application correction window will open from August 9 to 13.

“Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION scheme through the official website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again,” reads the notification.

The WBJS examination will be conducted by WBPSC for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 23 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognised by the State Government or Central Government. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details in the notification.

Here’s WB Judicial Service Exam 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 210 with an additional 1 percent service charge. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection process

The WBJS Exam 2021 will be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.

Steps to apply for WBJS exam 2021: