The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 notification on its official website wbpsc.gov.in. The online application process will commence from July 14 and conclude on August 5, 2021.

The last date to pay the application fee in online and offline mode is August 5 and 6, respectively. The application correction window will open from August 9 to 13, 2021.

“Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION scheme through the official website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again,” reads the notification.

The examination will be conducted for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) in West Bengal Judicial service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 23 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognised by the State Government or Central Government. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 210 with additional 1 percent service charge. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are exempted from paying the fee.

The WBJS Examination will be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.

The number of candidates to be selected in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Final Examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Final Examination will be called to appear at the personality Test.

The Preliminary Examination will be held in Kolkata (Code - 01) and Darjeeling (Code - 02) in September or thereabout. Only candidates of Kalimpong District and three Hill Sub-divisions of Darjeeling, viz., Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling Centre.

The final written examination will be held at Kolkata in October or thereabout. Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.