The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2021. Candidates can check the exam notification on the official website at gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted on August 6 in pen and paper mode between 10.00 AM and 4.00 PM. The exam will be in objective-type MCQ format. The duration of the Paper ‘Physics & Chemistry’ is 120 minutes while that of Paper ‘Mathematics’ is 60 minutes.

GUJCET is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges. Qualified candidates will have to participate in counselling process. GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.

Candidates are advised to read the exam notice in detail for more information. The admit card for GUJCET 2021 can be expected in the coming days.

Here’s GUJCET 2021 exam notice.