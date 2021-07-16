The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) has announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 boards 2021 today. The result has been released on the official websites: result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in at 1.00 PM. The result page may take time to load due to heavy traffic.

As per reports, 16.58 lakh students are awaiting their SSC results for the year 2020-21. The SSC 10th board exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid-19 and the results have been derived on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in Class 9 exams and internal assessments, practicals and assignments of Class 10.

Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance, 30 from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments, reports NDTV.

The pass percentage in Maharashtra SSC result 2021 is 99.5% and girls have outshined boys, say reports.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2021:

Visit official website result.mh-ssc.ac.in Enter valid seat number and search If seat number not know, enter details like district name, taluka name, students name as mentioned in exam application form and click search Enter mother’s name (if not mentioned in exam form, then enter XXX) Click on view result to check scorecard Download result and take a printout for future reference.

As per MSBSHSE policy mentioned in the report, students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in 10th results. Moreover, students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.