Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the PET/PMT round on its official website tnusrbonline.org. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through their User ID and Password. The test is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 for TN Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman recruitment 2020.

Earlier, the PET/PMT round of shortlisted candidates was scheduled in April but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The CV-PMT-ET-PET will commence from 26.07.2021 at 20 Centres. Login to download the call letter for CV-PMT-ET-PET from the dashboard,” reads the short notification.

TNUSRB PC, Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment prelims examination was conducted on December 13, 2020. The result was declared on February 19. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the physical test round.

Here’s TNUSRB List of centres for PET/PMT.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tnusrbonline.org Click on the login link under “LOGIN FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET CALL LETTER” Key in your User ID and Password Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment drive for filling a total of 11,741+72 (BL) vacancies of Constables, Jail Warder and Fireman in the TN Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.