The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Special School Teacher posts 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till July 28, 2025.

A total of 7279 vacancies have been notified, of which 5,534 posts are designated for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and 1,745 posts for Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for general and other unreserved candidates, and Rs 200 for SC/ST, all category female candidates, and differently-abled candidates (40% or more disability). An additional biometric fee of Rs 200 applies, for candidates who have not provided an Aadhaar number as identity proof.

Steps to apply for Special School Teacher post 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the Special School Teacher recruitment link Register yourself and login to fill the form Pay the fee, and submit the form Download the submitted form for future reference

