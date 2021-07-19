The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the Class 12 results 2021 today at 11.00 AM. Students can check their TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) result on official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The TNDGE had to cancel the 12th board exams this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the alternative evaluation criteria, the HSE result 2021 will be derived on the basis of the 50:20:30 formula, reports NDTV. While 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 per cent (in each subject) from Class 11 board exam and the remaining 30 per cent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments.

Students not satisfied with their evaluation result can appear for the written exam as and when the Board deems the Covid-19 situation has improved.

Steps to check TN 12th result 2021: