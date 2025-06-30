NTA AIAPGET admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The AIAPGET 2025 entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2025. The exam is being held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2025-26.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/
On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIAPGET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.