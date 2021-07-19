Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will today, July 19, release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC or Class 12th) result on its official website at 5.00 PM. All the students will be able to check their results from the official website gbshse.gov.in or results.gbshsegoa.net using their roll number or seat number/ DoB/ name and other details once the result is declared.

The Board informed that the HSSC March 2021 result will be formally declared on July 19 at 5.00 PM in a press conference at DOE Porvorim. The results will be based on internal assessment as the board did not take the examination amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The result will be derived on the basis of 30:30:30 ratio. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, and 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

This year, a total of 18,195 registered students are awaiting Class 12th result of Goa board, reports NDTV.

“You are requested to download the consolidated results from Goa Board’s school portal on July 22, 2021,” reads the notification.

Students who are not satisfied with their result may give their option to appear in the Board’s exam as and when the condition is conducive to conduct the exam before July 22, 2021.

The unsuccessful candidates of regular category will be able to register for the supplementary examination from August 5 to 15, 2021.

Earlier, the board had announced the results for Class 10th on July 12.