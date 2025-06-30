The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 for 524 courses. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exams were conducted from May 17 to 31, 2025. A total of 124274 candidates registered for the exam, of which 106750 appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM January 2025 result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2025result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM January 2025 result.