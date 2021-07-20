Today is the last day to apply online for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 exams. Aspirants can apply for the final phase of the exam at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9.00 PM today.

Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had rescheduled the dates for the JEE Main May (session 4) exams from July to August/September.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide a gap of four weeks between Session - 3 and Session – 4 of JEE (Main) – 2021,” the Agency said in a notice.

The previously postponed JEE Main fourth session (May) was due to be held from July 27 to August 2 for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). However, as per the revised timetable, NTA will now conduct the session 4 exams on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

Here’s NTA JEE Main session 4 exam reschedule notice.

Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes today, NTA has said. Therefore the candidates have to be extra careful while filling in their particulars.

According to the Agency, a total 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main session 4 already.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 4.