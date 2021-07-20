The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the online application form for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for admission to Class 11. Candidates can fill the online application form at the official website cet.mh-ssc.ac.in till July 26.

The Maharashtra Board will conduct the CET 2021 for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 on August 21, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in an offline MCQ format.

“CET (optional) for admissions to #FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity & comparability in #FYJC #admissions & to ensure fair play for students across all boards,” she said on Twitter.

About MHT CET 2021

The MHT CET question paper will be of 100 marks based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board and will be available in 8 mediums. Students can choose the medium in their application forms. The state entrance exam will be held offline in MCQ format and equal weightage out of the 100 marks will be for questions from the subjects of English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences.

Gaikwad said questions won’t be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. Candidates can learn more about the exam and admission process in the official notification available on the website.

Exam fee

Students of the Maharashtra state board are exempted from paying examination fees. Those from other boards have to pay a fee of Rs 178 online.

Steps to apply for MHT CET 2021: