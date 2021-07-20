Pre-University Examination Board, Karnataka has announced the Class 12th or Pre University Certificate (PUC II) result today. All the registered candidates will be able to check their results on the official website pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

This years, the result is based on students performance in Class 10th, Karnataka I PUC and academic performance as the board did not conduct Karnataka II PUC examination amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students will be promoted by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the Karnataka I PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of II PUC, reports ToI.

Earlier in the month of June, the state government had informed that the candidates who are not satisfied with the evaluation will be able to appear for the examination once the Covid-19 situation is improved.

Steps to check Karnataka II PUC result

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “PUC Results announced on 20/07/2021” Key in your registration number and submit Check the result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.