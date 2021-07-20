Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the interview date for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk. The Commission will conduct the interview round on August 31, 2021.

A total of 4264 candidates were declared qualified for the typing test conducted from January 13 to 23. Of these, 2384 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. 581 candidates were unsuccessful and 1299 were absent.

The Commission shall release the admit card and detailed notification soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website upsssc.gov.in on regular basis for new updates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 536 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also scheduled the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 in the month of August. As per the notification, PET 2021 will be conducted on August 20, 2021, in two shifts.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the examination to be conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.